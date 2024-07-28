Ex-MLB star slams Paris Olympics ceremony after Last Supper mocked: ‘Insulting opening’

Former MLB All-Star Roy Oswalt slammed the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony on Friday night after participants in the event performed a parody of The Last Supper.

Oswalt, who played for the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies among other teams during his 13-year MLB career, was among those who were appalled by the ceremonies.

“Going out on a limb here, but I’m guessing this will be the least watched Olympics in decades with that insulting opening!” he wrote on X.

The performance, which also included a young child, drew harsh criticism.

Other acts during the opening ceremony also received mixed reviews from viewers on social media. In one scene, a woman and two men were seen embracing – seemingly suggesting a ménage à trois.

A headless depiction of Marie Antoinette, the last queen prior to the French Revolution, also received criticism.

The inclusion of drag queens in the torch relay route also drew criticism.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker called the ceremony “crazy” on his Instagram Stories and included a Bible quote, which read, “Be not deceived, God is not mocked.”

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the opening ceremony, said the inspiration behind all the performances was to reinterpret the way the world sees France.

“The extraordinary thing is that everyone in France and the rest of the world has an idea of what France is all about. And I want to play with that, that’s where I want to start from – breaking down clichés, because clichés come along other things,” he said, according to the Olympics website.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

