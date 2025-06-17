Ex-MLB star talks Pete Rose’s Hall of Fame eligibility

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision to remove Pete Rose and other baseball legends from the permanently ineligible list was the talk of the season’s start.

Rose’s Baseball Hall of Fame eligibility took a step forward, and for former Boston Red Sox star pitcher Derek Lowe, it was time. He told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that he didn’t “necessarily agree” that Rose’s status would be determined following his passing.

“Yeah, I think it is time. I think a lot of people rightfully, wrongfully, thought he would get in eventually, but it wasn’t going to be till he passed, which I don’t necessarily agree with,” Lowe said. “You just look at a guy that had the most hits of all time — yes, we understand the gambling, but yeah, you know, unfortunately he has passed, and here we are. He is probably going to get in.

“Long story short, I believe he will get in at some point. Now when is that going to be I don’t know. But I think a lot of people would like to see him in the Hall of Fame for sure.”

It’s a similar sentiment held by Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson.

He told Fox News Digital last month that he was “glad” to see Rose come off the banned list but understood the opposition.

Rose died last September at the age of 83 from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. He admitted to gambling in 2004 after years of claiming his innocence.

Rose was a three-time World Series champion and an MVP. He is the all-time hits leader with 4,256 and a career batting average of .303.

Lowe spoke to Fox News Digital ahead of the American Century Championship, which takes place next month at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and Connor McGahan contributed to this report.