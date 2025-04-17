Ex-MLS player Aaron Boupendza dies after falling from 11th floor of building in China

Former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza died in China on Wednesday after falling from the 11th floor of a building, the Gabonese soccer federation announced in a statement. He was just 28.

Boupendza, who was currently playing for Zheijang FC in the Chinese Super League, died at his residence, according to the statement. Details of the fall were not shared by the governing body.

“Now the club is fully cooperating with the relevant departments to carry out the investigation,” the statement added.

FC Cincinnati shared a statement online following the tragic news of Boupendza’s passing. He played with the club from 2023-2024 before signing a two-year contract with the club in Romania.

“We are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza earlier today at his home in China,” the statement began.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. He was a loved member of the FC Cincinnati family, and we offer our condolences to all who knew him. Rest in Peace, Aaron.”

Boupendza played in the lower tiers of French soccer before having a breakout season in the Süper Lig, Turkey’s top football league, where he scored 22 goals in 36 games for Hatayspor.

“We have learned with deep sadness the passing of Aaron Boupendza, who played for Hatayspor and was the top scorer in the 2020/21 season,” the club said in a statement on X.

“First of all, to his family and loved ones, Zhejiang FC, we offer our condolences and patience to his team and our community. Rest in peace, king.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.