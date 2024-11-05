Ex-NASCAR star Danica Patrick takes swipe at Harris after VP avoids revealing how she voted on Calif measure

Former NASCAR star Danica Patrick called out Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to reveal how she voted on a key ballot measure in California.

If passed, Proposition 36 would make shoplifting a felony for repeat offenders and increase penalties for some drug charges, as well as give judges authority to order people with multiple drug charges to get treatment.

Some Democratic state leaders and social justice groups said the measure would disproportionately imprison poor people and those with drug issues.

Harris decided to punt.

“I am not going to talk about the vote on that. Because honestly it’s the Sunday before the election and I don’t intend to create an endorsement one way or another around it,” she said.

Harris earned criticism from Patrick on X.

“If this is what she is admittedly hiding, it just makes you wonder…. What else? And why?” Patrick wrote. “Like in a relationship, this is kind of a red flag.”

Patrick entered the national spotlight as a staunch former President Donald Trump supporter this campaign cycle. She was seen speaking at Trump events as he looks to be re-elected.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver said that she voted for the first time in this election, and she cast her vote for the former president.

“It’s not something I’m proud of I would say, but it is true,” she told Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters on “Jesse Watters Primetime” last month. “To explain myself slightly, one of the rules I had for myself in all of past elections no matter what’s happened is I said, ‘Look, if I don’t vote, it doesn’t mean I don’t have an opinion, but I’m not going to tell anyone about it.

“I don’t have a problem with anything, I can’t complain anything because I didn’t do my part.’ And for so long, racing was all I did. It was my only focus. I didn’t have time or energy to really understand politics even.”

Patrick said her views changed when she started to keep an eye on the news more.

Patrick also attended America Fest in Phoenix last December, which reinforced her love of country.

“There were so many great speakers, and I posted some pictures afterwards,” she said about attending the event. “Of course, it was very red, white and blue. Red is also my favorite color, and I basically just said I love this country. AMFEST, America Fest, I love this country, seems like the place to be. It just drew so much media attention.”

Fox News' Scott Thompson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

