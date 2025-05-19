Ex-NBA player compares Angel Reese to ‘Little Rock Nine’ member

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBA player Etan Thomas compared Chicago Sky star Angel Reese to a member of the “Little Rock Nine,” as the WNBA player allegedly had “hateful comments” hurled toward her during the team’s loss to the Indiana Fever.

Thomas posted a photo to his social media account on Monday, portraying Reese as one of the nine Black schoolgirls who were able to attend an all-White school in Arkansas following the 1954 Supreme Court ruling that ended segregation in public schools.

The photo showed Reese superimposed onto the iconic black and white photo known as the “Scream Image.” It showed 15-year-old Elizabeth Eckford being yelled at on her way to school. The picture depicted the bravery Eckford showed by going into Little Rock Central High School.

“This is how it’s been for Angel Reese ever since the 2023 NCAA Tournament when her LSU Tigers defeated Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship game,” Thomas wrote on X.

The WNBA was reportedly investigating racial slurs that were reported to have been directed at Reese during the game on Saturday. The league did not get into specifics of what allegedly occurred during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society. We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter,” the league said in a statement.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) also released a statement.

“The WNBPA is aware of reports of hateful comments at yesterday’s game in Indianapolis and supports the WNBA’s current investigation into this matter,” the union said. “Such behavior is unacceptable for our sport.

“Under the WNBA’s ‘No Space for Hate’ policy, we trust the league to thoroughly investigate and take swift, appropriate action to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

Reese and Clark had a heated exchange during the game, but both players said it was a “basketball play” and nothing more.

Reese’s confidence in her abilities and willingness to back them up has made her one of the most-talked-about athletes in the WNBA.

She finished second in WNBA Rookie of the Year voting, earned a WNBA MVP vote and finished her first year with the Sky averaging a double-double.