Ex-NBA player fires back at social media trolls after name surfaces amid Spurs’ deal with Chris Paul

Brandon Paul, a former college basketball star at Illinois who played in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs, fired back at the trolling on social media on Monday after Chris Paul joined his former team.

Chris Paul reportedly agreed to a one-year deal as NBA free agency started. The star point guard has famously worn the No. 3 jersey over the course of his pro and collegiate careers. Brandon Paul also wore No. 3 as he played in 64 games for the Spurs in 2017-18.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It sparked one post on X directed at Spurs fans.

“Great news for all Spurs fans who kept their Brandon Paul jerseys,” college football writer Steve Helwick wrote on the social media platform with a picture of the former NBA player.

Brandon Paul had a message of his own.

CELTICS GIVE JAYSON TATUM LARGEST CONTRACT IN NBA HISTORY FOLLOWING TITLE VICTORY: REPORTS

“The only thing worst than being trolled online is being trolled online by people with blue check marks that work at like Menards,” he wrote.

The former basketball player did take all the trolling in stride and even praised Helwick’s initial post.

“Haha no no it’s all love brother. I meant the comments – but this here is comedic gold I appreciate you for sharing,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul averaged 12 points per game in college while with Illinois. He played in the NCAA Tournament in two out of the four seasons he was there.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.