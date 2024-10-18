Ex-NBA star doesn’t think Lakers are ‘serious anymore’ after low-key offseason, drafting Bronny James

LeBron James, Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to make history this season when the two basketball players step on the court as the only father-son duo ever to play together in the NBA.

The two played together in the preseason, but with Bronny James reportedly on the path of making the 15-man roster to start the year, he and his legendary father will make official NBA history in the regular season.

The Lakers’ decision to select Bronny James in the second round of the NBA Draft over the summer did bring its share of detractors. While nepotism accusations have run rampant, former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins suggested he didn’t think it made sense roster-construction wise.

“I don’t really think the Lakers are serious anymore,” Cousins said Tuesday on FanDuel’s NBA show “Run It Back.” “I love everything that he stands for, what LeBron is doing with his legacy and as a businessman and everything that comes with it. I think it’s a beautiful thing.

“As far as the Lakers actually competing, I don’t know. I take that as a sign that they aren’t really serious. The way their season ended last year with the high expectations, I expected more from them as far as making moves. I do like the kid from Tennessee that they drafted (Dalton Knecht). I do think he could be an instant impact player for them. But they have a lot of concerns last year that I don’t think really were addressed.”

The Lakers made the conference finals in 2023, two years after winning the NBA championship in the bubble. Last year, the team won the in-season tournament but exited the playoffs in the first round.

LeBron James is another year older and playing with even more mileage on him thanks to a gold medal run at the Olympics. Anthony Davis’ health will be a focal point as well as the consistent play of Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura.

Also, J.J. Redick will be looked upon to find his footing as a head coach early and get the team off to a solid start to begin the year.

Los Angeles will open the season at home Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

