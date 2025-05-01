Ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas’ son ‘resting comfortably’ at home after hospitalization, coma from crash

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alijah Arenas, the five-star recruit and son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, is “resting comfortably” at home after a car crash left him in a medically-induced coma.

“The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%. He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits,” the family said in a statement Wednesday.

“While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support.”

Arenas, a USC commit, was traveling in his Tesla Cybertruck shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday in Los Angeles when the crash occurred, according to reports.

Arenas’ family shared a statement from one of the people who helped him out of the car after the wreck.

“I remember hearing banging on the car window, but I couldn’t see anything because the smoke was so thick,” the person said, via TMZ Sports .

“That’s when I realized someone was inside. I tried to break the window, but it wouldn’t give. Then I saw one of the windows was cracked just enough, and we used everything we had to bend it and pull him out. The car was on fire. We just knew we had to get him out.”

Arenas was placed in a coma due to ingesting high levels of carbon dioxide.

In December 2024, Arenas was one of the top-ranked shooting guards in the 2026 class. He recently asked to be reclassified as a senior to allow him to graduate from high school in 2025.

Gilbert played in the NBA for 12 seasons. He was a three-time All-Star and spent eight seasons with the Washington Wizards , two with the Golden State Warriors and one season each with the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies. He now hosts the basketball-centric “Gil’s Arena” podcast.

Alijah also had offers from Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky and Louisville and averaged over 30 points per game last season with Chatsworth High School in Los Angeles. His father attended Arizona.

