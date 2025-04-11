Ex-NBA stars call out Ja Morant over grenade celebration

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant raised eyebrows earlier this week when he performed a grenade celebration a week after getting fined for using gun gestures.

Morant faced criticism for the new celebration maneuver from former NBA stars Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith on Thursday night.

“He has a history that maybe he should leave the celebrations where people might die alone,” Smith advised during the “Inside the NBA” broadcast.

Barkley called it “immature” and predicted that former Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was happy that he did not “have to deal with is crap” anymore.

Morant, again, did the grenade celebration, mimicking throwing one into the crowd and covering his ears for the imaginary explosion. The Grizzlies star received much criticism over the course of the week, and he responded to it on Thursday before the team’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“That’s my celebration now until somebody else has a problem with it, and I’ll find another one,” he said.

Morant was suspended for 25 games at the start of the 2023-24 season after several gun-related issues came to light. He was fined last week for gun-aiming gestures that were deemed to be “inappropriate.” He had received a warning before the fine.

“He knows what he’s doing, because y’all are going to keep talking about it.,” Shaquille O’Neal added on the TNT broadcast.

Morant’s teammate Vince Williams Jr. backed the guard, saying he “would have went to that too.”

“It’s good for him,” Williams said. “He gets to save his money. Anything that benefits him saving his money, I’m all for it, honestly.”

Despite the loss, the Grizzlies are still in the playoffs but are fighting to get out of the play-in bracket. Right now, they would be the No. 7 seed and would have to face the Dallas Mavericks.

However, with two games left, the team is just a tiebreaker behind the Golden State Warriors for the No. 6 seed and a game behind the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers for a possible No. 4 or No. 5 seed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.