Ex-NFL coach blasts Cowboys’ critical tweet of Dak Prescott after loss: ‘It’s always someone else’s fault’

Former NFL coach Herman Edwards was among those who were left scratching their heads after reading a tweet critical of Dak Prescott from the Dallas Cowboys’ Twitter account.

Prescott had two interceptions and a touchdown pass in the 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the tweet read.

Edwards, who last coached for the Arizona State Sun Devils and spent time as the head coach of the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, appeared on ESPN’s “This Just In” on Monday and ripped the side-swiping tweet.

“What I want to say, I can’t say on air because I’m a good Catholic man,” Edwards said. “I won’t go there with it, but I will say this … it’s unfortunate. It really is when you think about somebody in the organization. You’re entitled to your opinion, but this thing is called team.”

Prescott took responsibility for the performance, but Edwards did not like how the tweet pinpointed the quarterback as the problem.

“When you pick out a certain individual to say you want to lay the blame on him, personally to me, I don’t believe in that,” Edwards said. “I just don’t, that’s not how I’m built. This is a little bit of the Dallas Cowboys’ problem. It’s always someone else’s fault.

“Let me place the blame on this one person ’cause it’s not about us as a football team.’ They played a game yesterday that I thought they played very good.”

Edwards was 54-74 as an NFL head coach and 26-20 as a college football coach.