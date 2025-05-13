Ex-NFL linebacker Adarius Taylor arrested on child abuse charge, records show

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL linebacker Adarius Taylor was arrested on a child abuse charge last week in Florida, jail records showed.

Taylor was booked into the Polk County Jail on Thursday and was charged with negligent child abuse without bodily harm and soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation.

Taylor’s bail was set for $6,000. He was released from jail on Sunday.

He is set to be arraigned on June 10, according to online records. Details of the arrest were not immediately made available.

The 34-year-old Bartow, Florida, native played college football at Eastern Arizona and Florida Atlantic before he got a chance to compete in the NFL.

He joined the Carolina Panthers in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. He had two stints with the Panthers – the second in 2020. In between, he had time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.

He tried to latch on to the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders in 2023 but only lasted until November of that year.

Taylor was originally born as Adarius Glanton before he changed his last name in 2018. He said at the time he wanted to change his last name before he got married.

He appeared in 88 games, recorded 140 tackles and had two sacks during his career.