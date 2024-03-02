Ex-NFL lineman Chad Wheeler sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for vicious attack on former girlfriend

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Former NFL offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison on Friday, just months after he had been found guilty of a vicious attack on his then-girlfriend in 2021.

Wheeler, who was waived by the Seattle Seahawks after being charged with two counts of domestic violence, was sentenced to 81 months in prison and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, The Seattle Times reported.

He will also be placed under community supervision for three years after his sentence has been served.

Wheeler, who also spent time with the New York Giants, had been found guilty in November of first- and second-degree assault/domestic violence. He was found not guilty on a third charge of false imprisonment.

According to ESPN, the woman was left bloodied from the attack in which Wheeler strangled her twice, causing her to lose consciousness on both occasions.

She suffered a fractured humerus and a dislocated elbow as a result of the attack, in what Wheeler claimed had been a “manic episode.”

Wheeler did not plead guilty to any of the charges.

An undrafted free agent out of USC, Wheeler played two seasons with the Giants before he was waived and signed by the Seahawks in 2020.

