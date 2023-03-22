Ex-NFL MVP Cam Newton throws more than 30 passes at Auburn’s Pro Day, eyes football comeback

Cam Newton sat out of the 2022 season, but he may be looking to make a return to the NFL.

During his Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday, the 33-year-old decided to show scouts what he can still do on a football field. He was invited back to the school where he won a Heisman Trophy and a national championship to throw passes to his younger brother Caylin.

Caylin started his college football career as a quarterback, before later switching to wide receiver.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“This was him showing love to me,” Caylin Newton said of his older brother. “He doesn’t owe anybody anything. He has had an amazing journey, an amazing career in the NFL. He has nothing to prove to anybody. … He came to show his ability, show he still has it.

“I think, for him, this was a selfless act. But it was also to show and prove to everybody he’s not sitting around. He’s still got it. Whatever organization wants to get a winning quarterback, his number’s still open and available.”

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION RUMORED TO BE BACKUP PLAN IF JETS’ AARON RODGERS TRADE FAILS

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback did not talk to the media after he threw around 30 passes to several athletes from Auburn.

Wide receiver Shedrick Jackson was among the NFL hopefuls who caught passes from Newton on Tuesday.

“That was fun,” Jackson said. “That was probably my most favorite part, just learning his lingo, seeing his cadence. He’s got good touch on the ball. … I think he’s still got it.”

Netwon, who ended his professional football career with 5,628 rushing yards and 75 rushing touchdowns, also showcased his scrambling ability during the workout. On what was perhaps the most impressive play of the day, Newton used his feet before he connected with Caylin on a 50-yard pass.

After being selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton went on to play nine consecutive seasons with the Panthers. His 2019 campaign was limited to just two games due to a Lisfranc fracture. In 2020, he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots after future Hall of Famer Tom Brady departed for Tampa Bay.

Newton rejoined Carolina midway through the 2021 season and went 0-5 as a starting quarterback.

He made headlines earlier this week when he revealed his plans to throw at Auburn’s pro day on Twitter.

“Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs?” Newton said in a video. “Don’t worry about it. I’m gonna show you. I can’t wait to show you.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to his younger brother, Newton has been working hard to get back into the league after a year away.

“What everyone sees on the TV screen, they see his character and they see his confidence,” Caylin Newton said. “They don’t see the grit. They don’t see how many hours he puts in. So the media has what they say about who he is. I know who he is. And anywhere he’s been, they know who he is, too.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.