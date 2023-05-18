Ex-NFL player Damon Arnette indicted on felony gun charges stemming from 2022 Las Vegas incident

Damon Arnette, a former first-round pick of the Raiders in 2020, was indicted Wednesday on felony gun charges in Nevada, alleging that he brandished a weapon during an argument with Las Vegas Strip casino valets in January 2022.

The former cornerback is due for an arraignment on May 24 in state court in Las Vegas on assault with a weapon and concealed firearm charges. He was accused of displaying a .45-caliber handgun and threatening a man outside the Park MGM hotel, court records showed Tuesday.

Ross Goodman, Arnette’s attorney, did not immediately comment on the indictment.

The 22-year-old had drug and weapon charges against him dropped last year, citing lack of sufficient evidence. However, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the case might be presented to a grand jury if investigators provided additional information.

Arnette lives in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Arnette was a standout cornerback at Ohio State before he was selected No. 19 overall. He played in 13 games for Las Vegas before he was released in November 2021 after a social media video appeared to show him threatening someone’s life while brandishing multiple guns. He was not charged with a crime at the time.

He signed a reserve contract with the Kansas City Chiefs but was released after he was arrested on suspicion of weapons and drug offenses after the altercation on the strip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.