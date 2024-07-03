Ex-NFL player, wife arrested amid child abuse investigation; missing 14-year-old son found safe

Former NFL player Daniel Muir and his wife Kristin were arrested after their missing 14-year-old son, Bryson, was found at their residence in Indiana, police said Wednesday.

The Indiana State Police and SWAT team members executed search and arrest warrants at the Muirs’ Logansport residence early Wednesday morning amid an investigation into allegations of child abuse against the teen, authorities said.

Police said Daniel, Kristin and Bryson were discovered at the home. Daniel and Kristin were taken into custody without incident and remanded to the Cass County Jail. Police said Bryson, who appeared to be “safe and well,” was put into the care of the Cass County Department of Child Services.

Daniel Muir, 40, was charged with one court of obstruction of justice, a felony, and one count of domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Kristin Muir, 38, was charged with felony obstruction of justice as well.

Police said the investigation into the Muirs remains active, and no further information was going to be released at this time.

A Silver Alert was issued for Bryson last week after the teen’s grandmother called police concerned for his safety. Police launched a child abuse investigation and released a photo showing Bryson with a swollen eye.

The investigation intensified after police said Daniel Muir became uncooperative with the probe.

