Ex-NFL running back blames former head coach for injuries, calls him a ‘military general’

Kerryon Johnson was a second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but his career lasted just four seasons as he was riddled with injuries.

The former Detroit Lion showed promise his rookie season, rushing for 641 yards in 10 games – but injuries derailed him for the rest of his career.

He placed blame on one person for those injuries: his former head coach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When asked on Twitter recently why he “never went back to playing,” he kept it blunt:

“Because playing for a military general left me down 2 knees and a neck.”

CHARGERS’ NASIR ADDERLEY, 25, RETIRES AFTER 4 SEASONS TO PRIORITIZE HEALTH

Johnson appeared to be talking about Matt Patricia, who was the head coach of the Lions from 2018 to 2020 before heading back to the New England Patriots, joining a list of players to criticize him.

Johnson played in 16 games just once in his four seasons. His fourth season was when he played just one game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2019, Johnson underwent knee surgery that forced him to play in just eight games, and in 2021, his lone game with the San Francisco 49ers was as on special teams.