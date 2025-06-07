Ex-NFL star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer in latest legal trouble

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL star cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested in Kentucky early Saturday morning for allegedly assaulting a police officer, among other charges.

The 41-year-old was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and assaulting a police officer, according to Kenton County Jail records.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Jones assaulted a Covington police officer, though it’s unknown what had led to the incident in the first place.

This is not Jones’ first time being arrested this year, as he had been involved in a similar incident at the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight in Arlington, Texas months ago.

The ex-Cincinnati Bengals cornerback was reportedly charged with alleged public intoxication, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer at the Lowes Arlington Hotel, which is located less than one mile from AT&T Stadium – the host site of the Paul-Tyson bout.

Police said that Jones had been involved in a physical altercation at the hotel’s bar just after 1 a.m. While an officer arrived and diffused the situation, Jones “continued approaching and yelling at the others involved,” according to investigators.

Jones was, then, involved in another fight at the same hotel, where he reportedly hit an officer “on her arm.” The female officer informed Jones he would be arrested.

Jones also had an incident in 2023, where he was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport following an argument with an airline employee over USB ports near his seat on his flight.

WLWT5 reported at the time that Jones pled guilty to disorderly conduct, while the other two charges were dropped.

Jones, the sixth overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft, was a one-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler on the field, though he struggled with arrests off it during his time playing as well. As a result, commissioner Roger Goodell suspended him for the entire 2007 season and part of the 2008 season for violating the NFL’s conduct policy.

Jones played 12 years in the NFL for the Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos, which was his final team in 2018.

