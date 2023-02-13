Ex-NFL star Adrian Peterson rips Damar Hamlin’s Super Bowl attire: ‘This is Blasphemy!’

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin appeared at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night and helped honor the medical professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who saved his life.

Hamlin was celebrated in Arizona at the NFL Honors and Super Bowl weekend as he continues to make progress in his recovery. He suffered cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He needed his heartbeat restored on the field and was rushed to the hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As his appearance was a nice sight for most NFL fans, former star running back Adrian Peterson took issue with the 24-year-old’s jacket.

Hamlin wore a letterman-style jacket with an apparent image of Jesus Christ on his left breast and a message on his right side, which read, “Without end or beginning there is no day and there is no night.” On the back of the jacket, it read “Eternal” with Jesus on the cross.

Takashi Murakami was the designer of the outfit and the jacket’s cost is $3,150, according to TMZ Sports.

PATRICK MAHOMES IS FIRMLY IN A LEAGUE OF HIS OWN AFTER LATEST SUPER BOWL VICTORY

But for Peterson – a devout Christian – it was over the top.

“You should be thanking God son! This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!!” the former Minnesota Vikings star wrote on Instagram.

He added: “But this was different! I know young people don’t think at times, older as well! But with everything surrounding his situation!! This isn’t one of those moments where it’s a young guy not thinking!”

It didn’t appear Hamlin had an issue with the jacket.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He posed for a photo with LeBron James and was seen greeting Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders before the game.