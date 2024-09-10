Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown takes Trump dig at Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Former NFL star Antonio Brown played into the social media controversy surrounding Brittany Mahomes on Sunday, as she was pictured with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce over the weekend.

Mahomes, along with her husband Patrick Mahomes, joined Swift and Kelce at Flushing Meadows in New York City to watch Jannik Sinner win the U.S. Open over Taylor Fritz.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was the first time Brittany Mahomes and Swift were spotted together since the entrepreneur drew ire for liking a post from former President Donald Trump and supportive comments of her decision.

Brown made a snide remark on a post on X.

“White People for Trump,” he wrote in a post along with Brittany Mahomes, Swift and Kelce.

Mahomes’ apparent social media like kickstarted a social media firestorm over the last few weeks. She first indicated her support for Trump on Aug. 13, when she liked Trump’s Instagram post that outlined the “2024 GOP platform.” The swimsuit model then appeared to respond to the criticism on her Instagram Stories.

“I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

She posted another cryptic message on her social media.

TAYLOR SWIFT, BRITTANY MAHOMES HUG IT OUT AT US OPEN, HIT THE TOWN FOR DOUBLE DATE AMID TRUMP CONTROVERSY

“Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind,” she wrote on Aug. 26. “Read that again!”

Brittany Mahomes was then caught liking supportive comments of her stance.

Trump then thanked her for her apparent support.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump wrote.

“With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless “leaders,” it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!”

Swift fans appeared to be unhappy with the pop star’s friendship with Brittany Mahomes at the time, while all of it led to more concerns about a potential rift between the two on Thursday, when they were not pictured together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, it all seemed to be water under the bridge.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.