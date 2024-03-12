Ex-NFL star Braylon Edwards says he wanted to act instead of record video in YMCA incident

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Braylon Edwards, the former NFL star wide receiver who was hailed as a hero for intervening as an elderly man was attacked at a Michigan YMCA this month, said Monday he wanted to act instead of just recording a video for social media.

Edwards appeared on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” and explained he wanted to do something other than take a video of the incident.

“We live in this era now where everybody’s recording, everybody’s watching the situation take place, and it really gets on my nerves. … So, to get to be in that situation where I had the chance to act and [that] I could be [doing] exactly what I said I want other people to do, I think that also played into it,” he told Dakich.

“The people that watch are a lot of [times] worse than the people that [are] actually doing whatever action it is because you have an obligation or chance to help a situation maybe not even be as bad of a situation as it turns into. … Given the opportunity, I wasn’t going to watch.”

Malik Ali Smith, 20, was charged with assault with intent to murder in the melee involving an 80-year-old man, according to arrest records.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Smith allegedly fled the YMCA, but police arrested him nearby. They made note of the Good Samaritan in Edwards.

“This was a vicious, senseless attack,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said last week, per Fox 2 Detroit. “I commend the witness who intervened, and we will seek justice for this victim.”

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.