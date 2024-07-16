Ex-NFL star Cam Newton makes stance clear on Bill Belichick dating younger woman

Bill Belichick’s love life has been a topic of conversation in the sports world over the last few weeks and Cam Newton touched upon it at the ESPYs last week.

Newton was interviewing athletes who were on the red carpet leading up to the ESPN awards show and got to former New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason. He asked Jones about Belichick dating 23-year-old Jordon Hudson.

“I have to ask this, former coach, his dating choice right now. What are we doing? Do we approve?” asked Newton, who also played under Belichick briefly.

Jones said he needed Newton’s opinion first.

“I’m like… No, I don’t approve. I’m not even gonna lie, but just to see him doing what he’s doing is like,” Newton said as he acted shocked.

Jones said “good for him” and downplayed the entire ordeal surrounding the 72-year-old legendary NFL head coach.

Belichick and Hudson have been dating for about a year, according to the New York Post. The two were seen in the New England area celebrating the Fourth of July holiday earlier this month.

Newton and Jones were on the same Patriots team during the former Alabama standout’s first training camp. However, Jones won the starting job over Newton and the veteran quarterback was released.

Newton re-joined the Carolina Panthers that season.

Jones played in 11 games for the Patriots last season. He had 2,120 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He will now serve as Trevor Lawrence’s backup.

