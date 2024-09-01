Ex-NFL star criticizes Clemson for having too many ‘White dudes’ on football team

Roddy White, a former Atlanta Falcons star who was a top performer for the UAB Blazers, took a shot at the Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

No. 13 Clemson was hoping to start the season with an upset over No. 1 Georgia. But the Tigers fell off the pace in the second half after keeping it a six-point game at halftime. Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck threw two touchdowns in the second half while Nate Frazier and Cash Jones ran for one touchdown each.

Georgia won the game 34-3.

White criticized Clemson’s recruiting strategy and made race a factor.

“Clemson got way to (sic) many White dudes on the field on offense this ain’t them. U mean to tell me u only got one Black dude out there making plays that’s a recruiting problem,” he wrote on X.

Dabo Swinney took over the Clemson football program in the middle of the 2008 season. He led the team to a Gator Bowl appearance after the Tigers won four of their final five games of the regular season. The team lost to Nebraska in the bowl game.

It was enough for Swinney to keep the head coaching position and build the Tigers into a national powerhouse. He won two national championships with Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence as his quarterbacks.

Players like Watson, Dwayne Allen, Vic Beasley, Da’Quan Bowers, Travis Etienne, Clelin Ferrell, Mitch Hyatt, Shaq Lawson, Isaiah Simmons, John Simpson, C.J. Spiller and Christian Wilkins were named Consensus All-Americans.

Clemson hasn’t found the same success in recent years.

The team lost in the Sugar Bowl in 2020 and the Orange Bowl in 2022. The Tigers finished 9-4 last season.

