Ex-NFL star Dez Bryant slams league’s Pride Month messaging: ‘Far from right’

Former NFL star Dez Bryant took issue with the league’s message as it celebrated the start of Pride Month on Sunday.

The NFL released a 30-second video telling its audience what “football is.”

The video showed the words, “Football is gay,” “football is lesbian,” “football is beautiful,” “football is queer,” “football is exciting,” “football is transgender,” “football is bisexual,” “football is power,” “football is American,” “football is accepting,” and “football is everything,” among other messages in the clip.

Bryant, who spent most of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, expressed his frustration with the ad.

“Football is gay. Football is queer. Football is transgender… these are wild statements to make… excuse my silliness,” Bryant wrote on X. “I’m going to proudly tell my boys football is none of these things. I have nothing against Gays but this is far from right.”

Bryant’s social media post sparked debate and he fiercely defended himself.

“It’s gay players in the NFL.. but forcing it in people’s faces… especially children… can send the wrong message… Football is a real community, like the gay community. Imagine telling gays they have to advocate for straight people… they probably would have a problem,” he added.

Several NFL teams fired off messages for Pride Month on social media on Sunday.

Celebrating Pride Month had been a contentious topic in sports over the last few years. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Flyers, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays have been among the organizations involved in controversies over the topic.