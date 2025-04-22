Ex-NFL star Donald Driver becomes chief motivation officer to help empower girls to stay in sports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donald Driver was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Green Bay Packers during his 14-year career.

He built a lasting legacy on the field, and he is looking to grow it off the field as the first chief motivation officer for SURGE by BSN Sports. He will help lead a program dedicated to empowering girls to stay in sports as the company provides tools for coaches to help female athletes.

“We really want to bring awareness and strength to women in sports because, right now, we all know that 72% of coaches in youth sports are males. There’s not a lot of females that do this,” Driver said in an interview with Fox News Digital. “What we want to do is say, how do we bring awareness but then also give coaches the tools that they need to be successful in coaching young women in sports.”

Driver explained that his children are different in the way they need to be coached and properly motivated.

He said he can yell at his son about the things he does, who can move on from it, but his daughter is different.

“I have to go into more of that heart-to-heart conversation with them, like, ‘Hey, let’s work together to address the issue. I understand this must be a frustrating situation.’ I really have to talk to them different … than I talk to my son.

“With this program, we really want to just continue to aim to empower women to play sports and never stop.”

Driver was named the chief motivation officer last week.

He helped the Packers to a Super Bowl title in 2010. He had 743 catches for 10,137 yards and 61 touchdowns during his career.