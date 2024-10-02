Ex-NFL star Eddie Lacy charged with ‘Extreme DUI’ in Arizona

Former NFL running back Eddie Lacy was arrested on DUI charges and possession of an open container of alcohol inside a vehicle on Monday night in Scottsdale, Arizona, police confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Scottsdale Police Department said officers were dispatched in an attempt to locate a possible impaired driver with a vehicle description given. Once they found a vehicle that matched the description, the driver was ordered to pull over and it was identified as Lacy.

After an investigation, Lacy was placed under arrest and charged with four different DUI violations, including “Extreme DUI – BAC of .20 or more,” per TMZ Sports.

Lacy was also booked for DUI – impaired to the slightest degree, DUI – BAC of .08 or more, and possession of an open container of liquor in a vehicle.

TMZ Sports added that Lacy was released from jail early Tuesday morning.

Lacy was a standout at Alabama before entering the 2013 NFL Draft, where the Green Bay Packers took him 61st overall in the second round.

He immediately made an impact in the pros, winning the 2013 Offensive Rookie of the Year award after rushing for 1,178 yards with 11 touchdowns in 15 games. Lacy also made a Pro Bowl that year.

Lacy would back up that rookie season with 1,139 yards and nine rushing scores the following year, but his career trajectory began to take a tumble from there.

Lacy dealt with injuries starting in 2015, as he dealt with ankle and groin injuries. Then, in 2016, he was placed on the injured reserve after another ankle injury midway through the season.

He would play just five games that year, and the Packers wouldn’t extend him a long-term contract after his fourth season with his rookie deal up.

During that time, Lacy was dealing with weight issues as teams were wanting him to get under 250 pounds, including those that wished to sign him in free agency. The Packers and Minnesota Vikings were among those that wished to get him on a one-year pact, but he ultimately signed with the Seattle Seahawks, and he got under the weight requirement.

However, Seattle had a crowded backfield in 2017, and Lacy played just nine games (three starts), where he had 179 yards and no touchdowns.

So, after just five seasons, Lacy’s time in the NFL came to an end.

