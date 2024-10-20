Ex-NFL star Eddie Lacy’s blood alcohol level allegedly four times over legal limit during arrest: report

Former NFL running back Eddie Lacy is suspected of having a blood alcohol content (BAC) level of .325 when he was taken into police custody in Scottsdale, Arizona on Sept. 30, per TMZ Sports. The number is roughly four times the legal limit in the state of Arizona.

Lacy, who spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks, was arrested around 10:40 p.m. after someone called 911 attempting “to locate a possible impaired driver.” The caller also offered a description of the vehicle, police said.

He was later arrested on four DUI violations — including an extreme DUI charge — and possession of an open container of alcohol inside a vehicle, the Scottsdale Police Department previously confirmed to Fox News Digital. In Arizona, an extreme DUI charge can be applied to a BAC of atleast .15.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Eddie’s speech was slow,” an officer stated in a police report obtained by TMZ, “slurred and mumbled as soon as I began talking to him.”

EX-NFL STAR JAY CUTLER ARRESTED ON DUI, GUN CHARGES IN TENNESSEE

Lacy appeared to inform police that he was “not out of pocket,” per body cam footage. He went on to claim that he consumed one drink on a flight from Wisconsin that arrived in Arizona shortly before the incident.

September’s arrest was the latest in a string of issues Lacy faced while driving in Arizona. In March 2022, he was charged in a five-count case in Scottsdale City Court.

The case involved a DUI and included two counts of extreme DUI. Four of the charges were eventually dismissed after the city attorney submitted a request, according to information that was made available online. Lacy ultimately pleaded guilty to having an extreme DUI with a BAC of at least .20. He also had to pay a fine.

Lacy entered a guilty plea in Sept. 2022 to a charge of driving with a license suspended, revoked or canceled.

Lacy was a standout at Alabama before entering the 2013 NFL Draft, where the Packers took him 61st overall in the second round.

He immediately made an impact in the pros, winning the 2013 Offensive Rookie of the Year award after rushing for 1,178 yards with 11 touchdowns in 15 games. Lacy was also named to the Pro Bowl that season.

Lacy would back up that rookie season with 1,139 yards and nine rushing scores the following year, but his career trajectory began to take a tumble from there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He dealt with injuries starting in 2015 as ankle and groin injuries mounted. Then, in 2016, Lacy was placed on the injured reserve after another ankle injury midway through the season.

Lacy would play just five games that year, and the Packers wouldn’t extend him a long-term contract after his fourth season with his rookie deal up.

During that time, Lacy was dealing with weight issues as teams were wanting him to get under 250 pounds, including those that wished to sign him in free agency. The Packers and Minnesota Vikings were among those that wished to get him on a one-year pact, but he ultimately signed with the Seahawks, and he got under the weight requirement.

However, Seattle had a crowded backfield in 2017, and Lacy played just nine games (three starts), where he had 179 yards and no touchdowns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.