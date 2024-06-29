Ex-NFL star fires off strong message after Biden-Trump debate

Former NFL star T.J. Ward criticized potential supporters of President Biden Thursday night as he and millions of others tuned in to watch the first debate between Biden and former President Trump.

Ward, a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion who played in the NFL through the 2017 season, wrote a scathing message on social media.

“If you vote for Biden I’m convinced your def dumb and blind,” the former Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos player wrote on X.

Similar sentiment, albeit maybe more toned down, was blasted across social media throughout the night. Biden stumbled out of the gate during the debate, sparking panic among members of the Democratic Party.

One well-connected Democratic source told Fox News late Thursday after the debate the House and the Senate are Republican — for now — adding, “everyone is freaking out” and that Biden “needs to go.”

However, there is “no way they replace him unless he agrees,” the source said.

Former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, said during an appearance on MSNBC after the debate that Biden “failed” to show Americans he was “up to the job at his age.”

“My job now is to be really honest. Joe Biden had one thing he had to do tonight, and he didn’t do it. He had one thing he had to accomplish and that was reassure America that he was up to the job at his age. And he failed at that tonight,” she said.

“Now, does that mean my phone blowing up with senators and campaign operatives and donors — big donors from all over the country — does that mean Joe Biden is not gonna be the candidate? I don’t know that. I think we’ll know a lot more in a few weeks,” McCaskill said.

McCaskill said her heart was “breaking” after Biden’s performance and that there were “a lot of people who watched [the debate] and felt terrible for Joe Biden.”

The sports world did have some fun with it.

Two-time U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau called for a golf match between Biden and Trump after the two traded barbs over their handicap. DeChambeau wrote he would host the match on his YouTube channel.

Fox News’ Kyle Morris contributed to this report.

