Ex-NFL star Giovani Bernard announces death of newborn son: ‘Uncontrollable sadness’

Giovani Bernard, a former star running back for the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, made a heartbreaking revelation on social media on Wednesday.

Bernard said he and his wife, Chloe, lost their newborn son, Gabriel. He was born on Feb. 8.

“You were loved from the moment we learned of your presence, spoken to daily and prayed for by many,” Bernard wrote in a post on Instagram. “Your heart was strong and you were so playful from the moment we were able to lay eyes on you. We are grateful to have held you and had our little time together. The moment was brief but filled with a whirlwind of emotions.

“From pure joy to seeing you for the first time to uncontrollable sadness. Mama, papa and Julz love you very and you will always be our little warrior. We love you Gabriel. And to Chloé, I couldn’t imagine doing life without you. I am especially thankful to call you my wife.

“You are more than what I could’ve imagined in a spouse, mother, and partner. You truly are remarkable. Our story together continues.”

Gabriel was the couple’s second child. Their first son, Julian, was born in 2021.

Bernard played in the NFL from 2013 to 2022. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Bengals and the final two years playing with the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers.

He rushed for 3,783 yards and 22 touchdowns during his career.

