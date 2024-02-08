Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch sets sail for virtual high seas, leaving football life behind

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

LAS VEGAS – Marshawn Lynch took his talents to the virtual high seas Wednesday, and the Super Bowl champion running back appeared to have officially put the famous part of his life behind him.

As NFL fans and reporters walked through the Luxor to the Mandalay Bay, Lynch was in between the two Las Vegas casinos at Beast Mode Apparel.

Fox News Digital found Lynch sporting familiar black and silver gear he wore toward the end of his career. He was locked in and trying to take down opponents in a long-awaited edition of the video game “Skull & Bones.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Ubisoft action-adventure game takes players to the Indian Ocean in a bid to become the most fearsome pirate known to the world. Lynch was smoking his virtual adversaries much like he did in real life with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders.

Fans lined up outside to get a glimpse of the man they called “Beast Mode.” But Lynch appeared to be more interested in the escape than rehashing his accomplishments on the field.

“No I wouldn’t (say that) … they actually came and did some engagement with us,” Lynch said sheepishly as dozens, maybe hundreds, of NFL fans walked by, took a picture and peered in trying to get a glimpse.

BROCK PURDY SAYS IT’S A ‘COMPLIMENT’ TO BE CONSIDERED A GAME MANAGER

While Lynch is seen as a gladiator to most NFL fans, he told Fox News Digital he uses video games as an escape.

“It frees the mind and gives you time to just relax,” Lynch said. “Video games I play, I never played anything like this one before. This one captured my mind.”

The former star running back said he got interested in pirates from watching the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. He said he wouldn’t dare set foot on any kind of ship. And the closest he got to doing so was when he walked onto the vessel at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

It was clear he was having fun too, shouting “motherf—–!” after taking out an enemy ship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The running back spent 12 seasons in the NFL. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, won a Super Bowl title with the Seahawks and was named to the All-2010s Hall of Fame team.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.