Ex-NFL star Ryan Leaf destroys social media troll who made fun of NFL career

Calling Ryan Leaf a bust isn’t as effective as it used to be.

Leaf was the second pick of the 1998 NFL Draft, behind Peyton Manning, by the San Diego Chargers, and he’s widely regarded as the biggest bust in NFL history.

A combination of poor play, injuries and bad behavior led to his career ending in 2001 after just 25 games.

Leaf has had to accept the harsh reality, but more than 20 years later, it’s not much of a concern anymore.

Active on social media, Leaf responded to a post on X, formerly Twitter that read, “From what I remember Ryan Leaf absolutely LOVED to take receipts when he was in the league.”

Leaf said that was not the case, but had he done so, “I could have talked a lot of s–t.”

The original post did not tag Leaf, nor does Leaf follow the account, so another user, dubbed Soap, asked him why he was “searching” his own name on the platform.

That’s when Leaf went to school.

“Baby is taking her 11 am nap, I finished my work, and it’s draft time, so I know a bunch of dumb f—s are talking shit and I’m the righteous hand of Busts to lay a reckoning down upon thee, until my baby girl wakes up, which she just may have,” he wrote back.

Soap wasn’t finished, though, asking Leaf, “Does your daughter know you’re a bust.”

That prompted plenty of backlash by other social media users, which included calling Soap a “coward,” a “jerk,” and a “disappointment,” among other insults long and short.

But Leaf dropped the mic.

“She’s 14 weeks, she’ll find out, there are a–holes like you everywhere eager to shout it from the basements. I think the being a drug addict and 7 time convicted felon may be the harder conversation, but we trudge on!” he answered.

In the thread, Leaf attributed “service to others” as the “biggest credit” to turning his life around.

Leaf will always be synonymous with the worst term in sports, but it’s no secret he’s done his best to live his best life, as he’s started a foundation for mental health, and has been sober for over 12 years.

