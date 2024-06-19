Ex-NFL star says he hasn’t seen Caitlin Clark’s treatment since LeBron James

Caitlin Clark has said she just wants to continue focusing on basketball, but her name has been in conversations far from that.

Off the court, it’s been discussed, even in WNBA circles, whether race plays a role in her popularity and if others are jealous of her.

On it, players seem to be going at her just a bit harder.

Chennedy Carter was hit with a flagrant foul after a recent blindside hip-check on her, and Tyasha Harris seemed to take pride in Clark’s tough game against the Connecticut Sun, saying it was “seat belt season.”

Clark is simply one of the most polarizing figures in sports, and the stories surrounding her are practically unprecedented, says a former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman said he never saw the same type of treatment from a rookie in the NFL, although “some of the quarterbacks maybe get some of this crazy stuff.”

But Edelman said Clark’s treatment is comparable to an NBA legend.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this since when LeBron James came out,” he said.

But in the same breath, Edelman said the WNBA isn’t doing itself any favors by treating Clark like a villain.

“I ultimately think it’s the best thing for the WNBA. We’re sitting here talking about the WNBA with an NFL football player,” the former Super Bowl MVP said. “This is the best thing they can have for their league. You got your hero, Caitlin Clark, you got the antagonist with [Carter], I think it’s a great storyline, and I think it’s ultimately going to help their league. They shouldn’t be so against the casual fan that’s coming in and watching this thing and having an opinion, ‘Welcome to a big league in America.’

“But the simple fact that we’re talking about it in a bunch of different fields and areas and sports, I’m watching the WNBA, and I never watched the WNBA. I have a ton of respect for those girls. You watch the championship games and stuff, but it’s a great storyline. This is great for their league. This is very similar to MLS and how Messi is, when David Beckham came to the MLS, it grew that sport. This is the best thing they can have going for them.”

Clark’s games have continued to dominate both the ratings and attendance numbers.

She is averaging 15.6 points and six assists per game, both rookie highs.

