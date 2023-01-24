Ex-NFL star Tony Romo faces scrutiny over Bills-Bengals call

Tony Romo was once lauded as the next best thing in sports broadcasting when he left the Dallas Cowboys to join the CBS booth with Jim Nantz to call the top games week after week.

On Sunday, NFL fans appeared to have enough of the former quarterback as he joined Nantz in the booth for the divisional-round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Fans pointed out of some of the quizzical statements Romo made during the game.

Romo was also seen eating something when Nantz asked him a question about the severity of Patrick Mahomes’ injury he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Romo became the color commentator for the CBS games following the 2016 season.

He suffered a fractured back in the team’s preseason game and was unable to start, allowing Dak Prescott to take over the job that year and keep it for the foreseeable future. Romo retired officially in 2017 started in the booth later that year.

He was praised for correctly predicting what offenses were going to do. He quickly went viral for some of those play calls in the booth.

In 2020, Romo reportedly re-upped his deal with CBS at $17 million per year. It was a three-year deal but could grow to a 10-year deal, ESPN reported. The increase in years is reportedly attributed to whether the NFL and CBS continue their rights deal.