Ex-Ohio State star CJ Stroud reveals why he keeps his faith first, how he’s looking to help mom

C.J. Stroud led Ohio State to a College Football Playoff appearance and a Rose Bowl victory in the final two years as a collegiate athlete before he decided to turn pro.

Stroud had an incredible two years as the team’s full-time starting quarterback. He had 8,123 passing yards, 85 touchdown passes and only 12 interceptions. He decided to enter the NFL Draft last month and is projected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming spectacle in the spring.

Aside from being one of the top young quarterbacks in the nation, Stroud has managed to keep himself in the moment with the chaos that comes with being an NFL prospect. He told Fox News Digital that putting his faith first has helped him do that.

“It’s what’s kept me grounded even through my season,” he said. “Football has a lot of ups and downs, it has a lot of twists and turns, but at the end of the day, it’s all about your foundation. And something that’s set my foundation is my faith. It’s something I’m not perfect in, but I try to work everyday to be better, and I definitely think that’s what saved me. If it helps encouraging anybody to help them in their lives, whatever they’re going through, then I’m all for it.”

Stroud was one of the top players who navigated uncharted waters due to the prevalence of name, image and likeness in the NCAA.

The quarterback had NIL deals with Designer Shoe Warehouse and Value City Furniture among others, according to On3 Sports. He offered some advice to those who will be going through the same thing once they reach the next level of their athletic careers.

“I would just say, be yourself,” Stroud said. “Go through the process, and just be unapologetically so. Really try to work as hard as you can, and rely on your parents, get good grades. And work as hard as you can and be the best player and the best person you can off the field.”

Stroud partnered with AutoTrader ahead of his professional turn and is hoping to make his family members’ dreams come true with a new car.

“There’s been a transition from college to the NFL, becoming a college kid to a rookie,” Stroud explained to Fox News Digital. “I’m blessed to be in a position where I am to try to get my mom or sister a car and just help them out.”

Stroud said he’d like to get his mom a Range Rover, but “I think she’ll be good with whatever – whatever has four wheels and rolls.”