Ex-Ohio State star Kyle McCord transfers to Syracuse

Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord committed to Syracuse on Sunday after leading the Buckeyes to an 11-1 season and getting the team into the Cotton Bowl.

McCord was among the marquee names in the transfer portal as the regular season ended. He was a four-star recruit out of Philadelphia and a high school teammate of future Buckeyes star Marvin Harrison Jr. before he decided to head north to Syracuse.

In 2023, McCord had 3,170 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes. The team’s only loss came against Michigan, which pushed them out of the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff. He was named the starter after C.J. Stroud decided to turn pro.

It’s the latest boon for Syracuse’s Fran Brown since he took over as head coach. He came over from Georgia and spent time with Rutgers and Temple. The Orange were 6-6 during the season but parted ways with Dino Barbers before the year was over.

Syracuse had one 10-win season under Barber, coming in 2018, which concluded with a win in the Camping World Bowl. It was the first time the team had won at least 10 games since the 2001 season.

McCord heads to Syracuse after the Orange received transfer commits from Georgia wide receiver Jackson Meeks and Zeed Haynes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

