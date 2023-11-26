Ex-Ohio State star Maurice Clarett calls for Ryan Day’s dismissal, then backtracks

Ohio State legend Maurice Clarett called for Buckeyes coach Ryan Day to be fired after the team’s third straight loss against Michigan on Saturday.

Clarett’s first post on X came after Kyle McCord threw the game-sealing interception. Michigan won the game 30-24 in a hard-fought batter. The loss moved Day to 1-3 against their bitter rivals – something that seemed to be unacceptable to Buckeyes fans and alumni.

“Ryan Day…. Love you bro but gotta go. This is why you’re paid millions. Cant get paid 9’ms and lose 3 straight,” the former star running back wrote on X.

Clarett kept going.

“I’m kind of happy I’m not too connected to the program in these moments. I don’t have to be fake cool with anyone. Everyone knows…. You can’t lose 3 in a row to Michigan. Everyone just isn’t going to say it because they still want access to the Woody Hayes center,” he added.

“No one cares about beating the BS teams we schedule. We play those teams on purpose to have a good record to get to Michigan and into the playoffs. That’s part of the program. You don’t make 9 million and lose to your rival 3 times in a row.

“We live in a weird world. Part of coaching is praise and criticism. It comes with the space. That 9 million dollar salary comes with expectations and judgment (sic). We are all fans. Everyone isn’t and won’t be so patient.”

Clarett continued that the school cannot “keep justifying losses” as the Michigan game essentially determines whether the Buckeyes will make the College Football Playoff.

He later posted a video asking his followers not to take him too seriously and that he’s “really a troll.”

Clarett helped Ohio State win a national championship in 2002 after rushing for 1,237 yards in a single season – setting a school record at the time.

After he was dismissed by the program, Clarett unsuccessfully challenged the NFL’s rule when it came to draft eligibility. He was a Denver Broncos draft pick but never saw the NFL field and then played in the United Football League for the Omaha Nighthawks.

He had several run-ins with the law, including an arrest in Columbus near Ohio State’s campus in 2006 following a police chase. He pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in a September 2006 plea deal that would see him serve about 3 1/2 years. He was released in December 2010.

Since then, Clarett founded The Red Zone, which helps members of the Youngstown, Ohio, community with their mental health, behavioral health and issues with substance abuse. He was also made a member of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce last December.

Clarett has been seen at some Ohio State games. He was with the team in 2012 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2002 championship-winning team.