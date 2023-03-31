Ex-Patriot Willie McGinest out at NFL Network amid assault charges: report

The NFL Network is reportedly parting ways with Willie McGinest as he faces up to eight years in prison.

McGinest was hit with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury stemming from an attack at a restaurant in West Hollywood.

The former defensive lineman turned himself into police on Dec. 19 in connection with the assault that occurred 10 days prior. The video seems to show McGinest punching a man in the face and later attacking him with a bottle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McGinest spent the majority of his 15-year career in New England, earning two Pro Bowl nods and three Super Bowl championships.

The 51-year-old apologized for the incident shortly after in a lengthy Instagram post.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood,” McGinest wrote on Instagram later that month. “To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.

ROBERT KRAFT SAYS RAPPER MEEK MILL TEXTED OWNER THAT LAMAR JACKSON WANTS TO BE ON PATRIOTS

“To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those that I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.

“Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become. It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should never have happened.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection — mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”

McGinest was suspended from his role as an analyst at NFL Network pending an investigation.