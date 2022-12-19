Ex-Patriots quarterback calls team ‘one of the dumbest’ he’s ever seen after disastrous loss to Raiders

New England Patriots radio announcers were in disbelief as to what transpired in the final seconds of the team’s last-second loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.

Bob Socci was doing the play-by-play and former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak was doing the commentary for 98.5 The Sports Hub based in Boston. Zolak may have provided the quote to speak to what all Patriots fans were thinking in the moment Chandler Jones scored the game-winner.

“This might be one of the dumbest teams I’ve ever seen,” Zolak said.

The play went down like this.

With the game tied at 24 apiece, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson and found a hole in the Raiders secondary. But instead of sliding or letting himself get tackled to the tied game could advance into overtime, Stevenson decided he wanted to make a play out of nothing.

Stevenson lateralled the ball back to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The wide receiver took the ball and attempted to throw the ball backward toward Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Instead, Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones was waiting for the ball.

Chandler Jones ran over Mac Jones and scored the game-winning touchdown as time expired.

“Collectively made too many mistakes and gave up some big plays that were obviously the difference in the game,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said after the game.

The Raiders came into the game 0-4 when leading by double digits at half – the first team since at least 1930 to lose four times in a season when leading by double digits in the half. The team answered it with a pair of touchdowns in the final 37 seconds to win the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.