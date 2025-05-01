Ex-Patriots star defends Jordon Hudson amid backlash for shutting down interview question

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Julian Edelman came to the defense of Jordon Hudson Wednesday as scrutiny over Bill Belichick’s interview intensified.

The former New England Patriots star wide receiver said critics have been given an “unfair” description of what happened during Belichick’s interview with CBS.

In the segment, Belichick was asked how he and Hudson met, and she interjected from the side, shutting the question down.

The interview was for Belichick’s new book that describes his 24-year-old girlfriend as his “creative muse.”

“People are given an unfair reality of what’s going on because she was jumping into that conversation during the interview just like any PR person would jump in when there’s an unnecessary question that probably (they) didn’t go over in the preproduction meeting,” Edelman said on the “Dudes on Dudes” podcast

“From what I’ve heard, Jordon is playing the Berj role, handling all the football ops, handling a lot of his social, a lot of his PR.

“When you look at this situation, and you say, ‘This is his girlfriend jumping in,’ I think that’s unfair. I think she’s actually working with coach Belichick in the professional world, and she probably went and said, ‘Hey, no, we’re not doing that.”

Hudson’s interruption was the only one aired. She at one point delayed the interview for 30 minutes after storming out, TMZ Sports reported earlier this week.

Belichick broke his silence on the debacle Wednesday, defending his girlfriend and accusing CBS of creating a “false narrative” with “selectively edited” clips.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,” the coach said.

“After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help focus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.

“The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career. Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true.”

CBS responded to Belichick’s statement later Wednesday.

“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview,” the company said. “There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”