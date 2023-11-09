Ex-pro soccer player appears to flash Nazi salute to pro-Israel demonstrators in Beverly Hills

A former player in the United States’ National Women’s Soccer League was filmed signing the “Sieg Heil” Nazi salute at a pro-Israel demonstrator group in Los Angeles.

Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel was the passenger in a vehicle riding by a pro-Israel demonstration when she flashed the Nazi salute, raising her right arm, which was seen on a video posted to StopAntisemitism on X.

“Shame on you,” one demonstrator yelled back at Ferrer Van Ginkel during the Beverly Hills rally.

Ferrer Van Ginkel wasn’t alone in the vehicle, as another professional soccer player was allegedly spotted in Samim Haydari, who was behind the wheel.

Ferrer Van Ginkel, who hails from Brazil, played for Angel City FC in its inaugural season in 2022 before leaving the club in November of that year after her contract wasn’t renewed, per KTLA.

Angel City FC released a statement via social media condemning her actions.

“Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel does not play for Angel City Football Club, nor has she been affiliated with the club since November 2022. We condemn her recent actions and statements,” the statement read on Monday.

Ferrer Van Ginkel and Haydari made an apology video on Monday.

“I know we have approached the situation with hate and made it worse with our actions,” Haydari, who was last seen playing for the developmental team United City FC in 2022, said. “We acted childish… All we can do is become better [and] learn a lesson from this. We cannot change the past.”

While Ferrer Van Ginkel appeared in the video, she did not speak.

It is also unknown what occurred between the demonstrators and the two in the vehicle prior to the short video being filmed.