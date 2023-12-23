Ex-Saints coach Jim Mora rips legendary kicker Morten Andersen in epic rant after New Orleans’ loss to Rams

During his lengthy tenure as an NFL head coach, Jim Mora did not shy away from sharing his blunt takes on a variety of football-related topics.

On Thursday, Mora went on a classic rant as he reacted to Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen’s take on the current state of the New Orleans Saints. The 88-year-old was inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to watch his former team suffer a 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

After the game, Mora made his routine appearance on New Orleans TV station WDSU’s postgame show and was asked if he agreed with Andersen’s suggestion that “Saints fans deserve better than what we saw tonight.”

Shortly after the Saints dropped to 7-8 on the season, Andersen took to X to express his frustrations with the state of his former team.

“No, these guys bust their tail out here — our players and coaches and everything,” Mora quickly replied when asked if he agreed with Andersen’s assessment.

Mora then pointed out that the Saints’ postseason hopes remain alive.

“Don’t tell me the Saints fans deserve something better than that. I mean they get what they get,” he said. “They’ve gotta hang in there with the Saints. They may not, but they still could make the playoffs this season. So what’s going to happen when they make the playoffs?”

Mora then took aim at Andersen’s football credentials and suggested that his opinion on the team does not carry much weight, considering the former kicker currently lives in Atlanta. Andersen also played for the Atlanta Falcons over two separate stints.

“He doesn’t know what the hell’s going on. He lives in Atlanta, Georgia. And he’s a kicker,” Mora said on WDSU. “Why should he know about the offense and defense and stuff like that? And he voices his opinion? Don’t give me that baloney. Shoot, that was 20 years ago, for crying out loud, when he was playing. And he can watch a game on TV and decide whether or not they’re worth whatever they are and all kind of stuff? That’s not right. I don’t believe in that. I’m not joking. I’m serious.”

Andersen wrapped up his career in Atlanta following the 2007 season, while 2001 marked Mora’s final season as an NFL head coach.

Andersen is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and is one of just four kickers to have been enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

Mora did eventually credit Andersen and described him as a great player, but the former coach certainly appeared agitated by the former kicker’s commentary.

