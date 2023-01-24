Ex-Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall takes shot at Ben Roethlisberger

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall had some choice words for ex-quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday while he bantered on social media with fans.

Mendenhall sparked the discussion when he posted a photo of himself from practice in a tweet that read, “Earned my stripes.” When a fan inquired about what he was talking about, the former running back posted a picture of a Steelers Super Bowl ring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He then tweeted a shot at Roethlisberger.

“If @_BigBen7 is the ‘leader’ you say he is, why hasn’t HE taken credit for the fall?” Mendenhall wrote. “What manager of a company goes to HIDE in the shadows when the results come in? We win it’s him, lose it’s me… or Tomlin huh..”

BENGALS’ ELI APPLE CHIDES STEFON DIGGS AS BILLS STAR TWEETS FRUSTRATION: ‘CANCUN ON 3’

It is unclear what “fall” Mendenhall was talking about. The team missed the playoffs this season after salvaging a 9-8 record and nearly making the postseason. Pittsburgh made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 and eight times since the 2010 season began.

Mendenhall was a rookie in 2008 when the team won their first Super Bowl with Mike Tomlin. He played four games in his rookie season with his year getting cut short due to a fractured shoulder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played five seasons with the Steelers, rushing for more than 1,000 yards twice. He also had a year with the Arizona Cardinals. In 72 career games, he tallied 4,236 yards and 37 touchdowns.