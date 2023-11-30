Ex-Steelers star Ryan Shazier faces ‘infidelity’ accusations in deleted post: ‘Liar and a cheater’

Ryan Shazier, a former NFL star who suffered a serious injury while he was playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers that cost him the rest of his career, faced public cheating allegations on Wednesday.

His wife, Michelle, posted and then deleted screenshots of the texts between her husband and the woman he was allegedly talking with on social media on the side. TMZ Sports and other publications screenshot the messages before Michelle Shazier eventually deleted the posts.

“A person that loves his family… this is what they do to their family… the WIFE.. that has been there for him since day 1! Infidelity at its finest! I can’t sit here and keep hiding anymore. You can have it. I deserve better,” she wrote in a post. “This is Ryan… he’s a liar and a cheater!”

The texts appeared to show Shazier flirting with a woman named Marie. Then, the texts got a little bit more intense when Shazier appeared to send reading suggestions to the woman, including “The Ultimate Guide To Anal Sex For Women” and “Blow By Blow: A Step-by-Step Guide On How To Give B— J— So Explosive That He Will Be Willing To Do Anything For You.”

“Michelle and I have been living apart and are currently separated. As we work through what comes next for our family, I ask for privacy and prayers,” the ex-NFL star told TMZ Sports.

He and Michelle married in 2019.

The Steelers selected Shazier in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and was named to the 2017 Pro Bowl as his career was upended.

He suffered a severe spinal injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He would never see the football field again and officially retired in September 2020.

