Ex-UFC star says Mike Tyson’s training video for Jake Paul fight is illegitimate

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Mike Tyson is back in the ring to train for his fight against Jake Paul.

The 57-year-old will fight the YouTuber turned boxer at AT&T Stadium July 20.

It will be Tyson’s first time in the ring since an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, when Paul was on the undercard.

Tyson posted a video of himself training for the fight, throwing powerful jabs and powerful body shots at his trainer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The video lasted 10 seconds and ended with Tyson saying, “It’s day one, the fun has just begun.”

But one former UFC star says the video was fake.

Chael Sonnen says Tyson posted the video just to get some views.

“In the future, if you’re ever going to spend five seconds hitting mitts, as a way of making the audience believe you’re doing a training session, make sure you splash water on your face and T-shirt first,” Sonnen wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday.

As far as we know, though, Tyson is taking this fight seriously.

PLANET FITNESS REVOKES WOMAN’S MEMBERSHIP AFTER SHE SNAPPED PHOTO OF TRANSGENDER WOMAN IN WOMEN’S LOCKER ROOM

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT,” Tyson said in a statement when the fight was announced.

“It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him.”

Paul, 27, is coming off a first-round victory over Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico. It marked his ninth victory in 10 professional fights, each of the last two against fellow boxers after fights against MMA fighters like Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time,” Paul said. “This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.