Ex-US soccer star Landon Donovan roasts current squad after loss to Canada

Former U.S. men’s soccer star Landon Donovan did not mince words as he reacted to America’s CONCACAF Nations League loss to Canada in the third-place match.

Canada defeated the U.S., 2-1. The Americans finished their Nations League run with two consecutive losses – the other coming against Panama, which knocked them into the third-place match instead of going for the Nations League title.

The U.S. men’s soccer team had been highlighted due to its young talent, but no coach has been able to unlock the ability to make real waves on the global stage. The U.S. failed to make an impact at the Copa America last summer, which eventually ended the tenure of Gregg Berhalter.

Current coach Mauricio Pochettino was hired for the push to the 2026 World Cup, but losses have thrown cold water on his arrival.

Donovan was done hearing about the talent on the roster.

“I’m so sick of hearing how ‘talented’ this group of players is and all the amazing clubs they play for,” Donovan wrote on X. “If you aren’t going to show up and actually give a s!%* about playing for your national team, decline the invite. Talent is great, pride is better.”

Pochettino said if the team is struggling a year from now, he would sound the alarm, but he was not ready to do that yet.

“It’s all a process we need to change, and I don’t want to say that I’m happy — don’t take me wrong,” Pochettino said. “But if (there’s) something negative about (a) result, something to learn, it’s better now, because I think we have time.”

Luckily for the Americans, the U.S. is already in the World Cup in 2026, because it is hosting the event. Pochettino said there is still time.

“We were not able to discover and to try and extend our strategy to the team, the capacity to play another way,” Pochettino said. “I think we have time. I prefer that that happened today, and not in one year.”

The U.S. is 5-3 since Pochettino took over.

The loss to Canada on Sunday night was the first time the Americans had lost a competitive match to Canada on U.S. soil since 1957. The men had not lost back-to-back matches to Canada since 1980 and 1985.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.