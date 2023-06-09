Ex-USC football player Joshua Jackson Jr arrested, charged with raping 3 women

Former University of Southern California defensive back Joshua Jackson Jr. was arrested and charged with three counts of rape dating back to 2020, with the latest incident having allegedly taken place in March, law enforcement and officials said Wednesday.

Jackson, who entered the transfer portal in April after not playing for USC last season, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of forcible sexual penetration and three felony counts of forcible rape, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“Sexual assault is a heinous crime that cannot be tolerated,” District Attorney George Gascon said.

“These brave women made the difficult decision to come forward and report their assault, now it’s our turn to ensure that justice is done. We will do everything we can to hold the person responsible accountable for his actions.”

According to the district attorney, Jackson is accused of raping a UCLA student at his apartment between June 1 and Sept. 1, 2020. He is also charged with raping a classmate at her USC apartment in March of this year.

The Los Angeles Police Department also issued a statement Wednesday, identifying a third victim in San Diego.

“It is believed Jackson was involved in additional unreported sexual assaults,” the LAPD added.

Authorities said Jackson is being held on $1.4 million bail. He is expected to be arraigned soon.

Jackson started two games during the 2021 season under interim head coach Donte Williams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.