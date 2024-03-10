Ex-Vanderbilt QB claims ‘Italian mob’ approached him to fix games, offered him $300,000

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A former college football quarterback, who played seven games in the collegiate ranks, claimed in a podcast interview he was approached by a mobster to fix games during his time in the sport.

Mo Hasan, who was a quarterback at Vanderbilt from 2018 to 2019 and USC from 2020 to 2021, revealed the shady interaction in an interview on the “Momentum Podcast” late last month.

“I was approached at Jason Aldean’s bar in Nashville by the Italian mob to fix football games,” he said in the episode. “I went to get drinks and so, I’m alone right now, I’m not with my friend group. He comes up to me… He offered me $300,000,” Hasan said.

“He said, for something like this my clients $250-300K for a game.… He said we regularly talk to guys in your position about fixing games. He named guys in the SEC. Who, I don’t wanna say their names because they’re in the NFL right now, and that’s a bad look.

“But University of Alabama… He said almost every game in the SEC is rigged.”

Vanderbilt didn’t have a comment when asked by Fox News Digital.

The SEC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Hasan’s story drew some pushback from the college football world.

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy was among them, saying on his “McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning Podcast,” “It’s hard to rig games from the bench, so I’ve been told.”

Others pointed out, in an attempt to dismiss his claims, that Hasan only threw 17 passes at Vanderbilt.

