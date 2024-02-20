Ex-WWE star Mandy Rose says one fan spent $55K on her subscription website

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former WWE NXT champion Mandy Rose has been raking in the cash since the pro wrestling company released her in December 2022.

Rose, whose real name is Amanda Saccomanno, told the New York Post last year she surpassed $1 million from her subscription account on FanTime.

However, during a recent episode on the “Power Alphas” podcast with her husband Tino Sabbatelli, she revealed just how much one fan spent on her account.

“I’ve had one person, and I won’t say any names. One person, and this was on FanTime, spend $55,000 on me,” she said. “… So, I’m like, ‘Wow, what does he do for a living that he’s able to spend this kind of money on one person?’

“And it wasn’t even in like, I mean it was definitely over a little time period, but it was … yeah. Wild. So, thank you. So, it is kind of crazy.”

The former WWE NXT women’s champion has since moved on from FanTime to OnlyFans. She boasts more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

Rose was a contestant on “WWE Tough Enough” in 2015 and finished second overall in the competition behind joint winners Sara Lee and Josh Bredl.

She made her NXT debut in 2016.

Rose had a five-year run on the main roster and split time between “SmackDown” and “RAW.” She returned to NXT in July 2021, forming the Toxic Attraction alliance with Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne.

She defeated Raquel Gonzalez at Halloween Havoc 2021 and defeated Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport at Worlds Collide in September to unify the NXT Women’s Championship with the NXT UK Championship.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked her No. 21 in the top 150 female singles competitors.

She held the NXT Women’s Championship for more than 400 days.

Outside the ring, Rose was the winner of the 2013 World Bodybuilding Fitness & Fashion Boston competition and the 2014 World Bodybuilding Fitness & Fashion Pro World champion.

