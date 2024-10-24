Ex-WWE star Mick Foley weighs in on Trump: ‘Absolutely nothing fun about this man’

Former President Donald Trump got the pro wrestling world talking when he appeared on The Undertaker’s podcast last week ahead of the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

WWE legend Mick Foley weighed in on Trump’s run for president and had nothing but critical words about the former business mogul-turned-politician.

“I think it’s important to have a moment where enough’s enough,” Foley said in a video posted to his Instagram. “For me, enough was enough 8 years ago. The Undertaker is correct when he said Donald Trump made politics fun again … for about three weeks in 2016. But it’s eight years later and there’s absolutely nothing fun about this man.

“To me, there’s nothing fun about a man who could be the next president of the United States talking about the enemy within. Making it clear that this was not a mistake, that this is his go-to line – ‘The enemy within, the enemy within, the enemy within.’”

Foley said the frustrating part for him was that hard-working Americans could not see that Trump was “such an obvious con man.” Foley then made other criticisms of Trump’s leadership and the Supreme Court.

“So, Donald Trump, are you going to put me in jail for criticizing your Supreme Court because I think Clarence Thomas is a disgrace to the Supreme Court,” Foley added. “I think Samuel Alito is a horrible person, who doesn’t belong on the highest court in the land. I don’t think Brett Kavanaugh’s interview in front of the Senate would have landed him a job as a dishwasher, let alone serving in the Supreme Court for life.”

Foley was a three-time WWE champion who performed in multiple promotions and took many bumps off of a Hell in a Cell cage as he participated in brutal hardcore matches.

Trump played a role in WWE. His old Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey, was the sponsor for WrestleMania IV and Wrestlemania V, and he participated in a hair vs. hair match at WrestleMania 23 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Foley is endorsing Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for the presidential ticket.

Trump was ahead of Harris in a Fox News national survey back on Oct. 16, 50%-48%.

Harris, however, is ahead by 6 points among voters from the seven key battleground states (within the margin of error for that subsample), and the candidates are tied at 49% each among voters in close counties (where the Biden-Trump 2020 margin was less than 10 points). Trump’s advantage comes from a larger share in counties he won by more than 10 points in 2020 (64%-35%) than Harris has in counties Biden won by more than 10 points (58%-39%).

