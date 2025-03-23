Ex-Yankees star Brett Gardner reveals heartbreaking death of teen son

Former New York Yankees star Brett Gardner and his wife Jessica announced on Sunday the heartbreaking death of their son, Miller. He was 14 years old.

The Gardners said in a statement through the team that Miller died on Friday after getting sick while on vacation. The parents said other family members fell ill too. They said they were in search of answers.

“With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation,” their statement read. “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

The Gardner family thanked those who have shown support for them and asked for privacy.

The Yankees also released a statement on the death of Miller.

“Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner,” the team said. “Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years – so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”

“We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature.

“Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time.”

It’s unclear where the Gardner family vacationed.

Gardner was an outfielder for the Yankees for 14 seasons and was on the team when they won their last World Series title in 2009.

He retired after the 2021 season and has been away from baseball since then.