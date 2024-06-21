Ex-Yankees star hopes Trevor Bauer gets another chance in MLB

Trevor Bauer has dominated the Mexican League this season.

In 10 starts for Diablos Rojos del Mexico, Bauer has a 1.63 ERA with 83 strikeouts. And yet, he’s still searching for a Major League team to sign with.

Bauer was suspended by MLB for 194 games for violating the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy over accusations of sexual assault. Bauer was not charged with a crime and denied each allegation. He and his accuser settled a legal dispute last year.

With Bauer cleared of criminality, former New York Yankees star David Wells told Fox News Digital he thinks the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner should get a second chance.

“I hope so.… I guess people are afraid,” Wells said. “He was a hell of a pitcher. He should go in. I mean look at all these guys in the past who crap all over themselves and get in trouble. And they got second, third, fourth chances.

“Why would you not take a chance on a guy? I mean, if I was an owner and I saw the ability in this guy, and he’s not gonna be a distraction to the team, and he’s going to go out and pitch, why wouldn’t you give him a second chance? I believe in second chances as long as they’re solidified and his was solidified.”

Wells, who is getting ready to play in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament next month, said athletes have to be careful in certain situations because they have a target on their backs.

“In sports, you get targeted so much by so many bad people out there. You just got to be able to cover your tracks and try to make the right decisions. And because we’re targets. Athletes are targets. I don’t care – men or women, you’re targets. And people are going to go out there and try to get the best of you, get a reaction and either sue you or whatever.”

Bauer reflected on his legal challenges earlier this year with Fox News Digital. He said while he never did anything “criminally,” he still had to look in the mirror and work on himself after the allegations.

And that is something he says all 30 MLB teams should look at and consider in their dialogue with the 32-year-old during free agency.

“Anyone that’s willing to sit down with me and listen: I’d like to play the second half of my career in a better way than I played the first half,” Bauer told Fox News Digital. “I’d like to be an example that you can make mistakes, recognize them, adjust and then be better in the future. I think that’s something us as humans have to do and should be doing constantly.”

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

